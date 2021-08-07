Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

