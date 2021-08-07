Starname One Day Volume Reaches $173,721.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $173,721.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.