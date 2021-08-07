State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,983 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

