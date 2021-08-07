State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

