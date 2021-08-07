State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.20 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.