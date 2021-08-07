State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 5.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.