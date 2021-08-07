State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 25,441 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.