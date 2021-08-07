State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 271 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

