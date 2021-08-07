State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OncoCyte by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OncoCyte by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OncoCyte by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of OCX opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

