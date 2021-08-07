State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 26,000 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

