State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $323,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3,761.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

