State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GNLN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at $459,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock valued at $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

