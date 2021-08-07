State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

