State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 100 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 91.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $4,686,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

EGP opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

