Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stellantis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $455,870,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

