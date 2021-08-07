Stephen I. Chazen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

