Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,450.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

