Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $164,559.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STOK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

