Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 96,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

