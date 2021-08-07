Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $728.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Earnings History for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

