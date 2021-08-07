Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $728.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.