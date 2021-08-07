STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.
Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $36.21 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.