Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $368.35 million and $43.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.00868652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00098021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,558,766 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.