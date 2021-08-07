StormX Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, StormX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $245.54 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

