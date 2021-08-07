Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

