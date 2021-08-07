Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

