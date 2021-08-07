Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 293.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.