Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

