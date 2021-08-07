Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 19.82% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,819,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $151.26 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.22.

