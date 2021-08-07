Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

