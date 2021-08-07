Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Shares of STRT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

