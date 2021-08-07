Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $179,050.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

