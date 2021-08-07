Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Robert S. Fletcher Sells 1,120 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryker stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

