Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

RGR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 155,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,437 shares of company stock worth $2,990,079 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

