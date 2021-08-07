Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RGR stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $2,990,079. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

