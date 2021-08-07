Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.41. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

