Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

