Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 640,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 888,977 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

