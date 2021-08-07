Sun (New) Price Down 2.6% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $122.85 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00143662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

