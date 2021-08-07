SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunPower were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $14,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

