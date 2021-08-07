Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Sunrun stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,981,708.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

