Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.80. 80,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,390,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

