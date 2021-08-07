Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.59. 171,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,335. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7509542 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76. Insiders purchased a total of 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,205 over the last quarter.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

