SureRemit Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $9,705.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00130598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00158466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.15 or 1.00012017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.00812545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

