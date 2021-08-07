Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

SRGA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 9,678,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surgalign by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

