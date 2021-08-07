Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,384. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

