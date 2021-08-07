Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SGRY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.