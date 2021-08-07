Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 323,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,104. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,221 shares of company stock worth $4,992,384 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.