sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.54 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $241.54 million and $6.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00867522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00096898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042507 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 239,738,591 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.