sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.08 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $257.08 million and $38.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 256,394,243 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

