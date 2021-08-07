Susquehanna Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

