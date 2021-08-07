SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $95,334.44 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $589.70 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $566.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

